Former NBA star Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore during US President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean President Kim Jong-un next week, according to the New York Post.

The retired professional basketball player is expected to arrive in the country a day before the June 12 summit.

The New York Post does not state how they obtained this information.

He may play some role in the negotiations, it said quoting anonymous sources.

"A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy, countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill," a source said.

The former basketball player has visited North Korea five times in the past. Rodman's trip comes one year after his last.

During his 2017 trip last June, Rodman presented a book titled "Trump: The Art of the Deal" to North Korea's sports minister.

The ex-NBA star believes he should be credited for bringing the two leaders together as he was "just trying to open a door" for the two leaders by going to North Korea.