Air strikes on a village in Syria's opposition-held Idlib province have killed at least 44 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

"War planes, which are likely Russian, targeted the village of Zardana in northern rural Idlib overnight and caused the highest death toll in a single attack on the region since late March," Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Britain-based war monitor said.

However, Russia denied that its war planes carried out the air strikes. The Russian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying it had information about fighting between Nusra Front militants and opposition fighters involving heavy artillery fire in the past 24 hours.

The death toll is expected to increase as some of the 50 injured in the strikes were in a critical condition, Abdulrahman said.

Rescue workers were still searching the rubble for survivors.

Mustafa Haj Yousuf, head of the local civil defence unit, told Anadolu Agency that five members of the civil defence unit were also among those injured when the strikes targeted a market and an area near a mosque.

“The air strikes were carried out by SU-24 Russian fighter jets from Latakia airbase,” the Syrian opposition said in a statement.

Injured civilians were taken to nearby hospitals.