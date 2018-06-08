WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump-Kim summit offers new hope for peace between Koreas
The legacy of the Korean War has fuelled decades of animosity between North Korea and America, 65 years on. TRT World sat down with a US veteran who served on that front line, 65 years ago.
Trump-Kim summit offers new hope for peace between Koreas
Pfc. Paul Cecil of West Virginia holds a rocket launcher as Pfc. Junior Coram, right, loads the gun about two miles north of Chigong in Korea, July 23, 1950. / AP Archive
June 8, 2018

In 1950 the US military, along with troops from 22 UN countries, came to the support of South Korea to repel the North Korean army. 

Referred to as the forgotten war, it has been given renewed significance in the build-up to the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The two Koreas are now potentially on the brink of an actual peace treaty.

Recommended

TRT World 's Kevin McAleese sat down with a US veteran who served on that front line 65 years ago.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'