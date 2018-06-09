Stunned Guatemalans near the Fuego volcano on Friday buried relatives and friends killed in its most violent eruption in four decades, after dangerous flows of ash, rocks and toxic gases in the morning prompted panicked locals to evacuate.

At least 109 people were killed by a massive eruption on Sunday that buried villagers in scalding ash, gas, with some dying later in hospital from their burns.

A series of blasts since have spewed more deadly, fast-moving pyroclastic flows down the slopes, but have not caused more casualties since authorities have evacuated most residents.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Nearly 200 people are still missing after Sunday's blast and many family members assume they are dead.

On Friday afternoon, the Garcia family buried five relatives who died in the eruption that sunk many homes in brown ash.

"I sometimes think that this is like a dream, but this is the reality," said Concepcion Garcia, a farm worker, as he helped bury his brother at a cemetery in Escuintla near the volcano's base.

The family from nearby San Miguel los Lotes was accustomed to hearing the rumbling of the volcano, whose name means "fire", so initially brushed off the noise of Sunday's eruption, he said.

Authorities later admitted they were late in warning locals to flee.

In two of the canyons where flows have accumulated, columns of ash rose as high as 6,000 metres (19,700 feet), according to a Friday morning statement from Guatemala's volcanic institute.