Wales got their short South American tour off to the perfect start on Saturday when their understrength side easily beat a lacklustre Argentina team 23-10.

The win in San Juan was Wales's 12th triumph in 17 encounters with the Argentines and their fourth win in a row following victories over South Africa, France and Italy.

It also prevented a southern hemisphere clean sweep on the first day of the June internationals.

New Zealand recovered from a first-half deficit to overwhelm France, Australia ended Ireland's winning run and South Africa produced a remarkable comeback to hand England a fourth straight defeat. Japan beat Italy in the day's other tier one clash.

Wales came to the southern hemisphere without captain Sam Warburton and regulars Liam Willians, Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Toby Faletau.