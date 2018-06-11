TÜRKİYE
Turkish election gives rise to new alliances
In the past, CHP and Saadet Party front runners competed against each other, but now they’re in an alliance for the upcoming elections.
The opposition coalition hopes they can win more votes than President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his governing AK Party. / Reuters
June 11, 2018

For the first time in Turkey's history, political parties are allowed to form alliances as they go into elections.

The coalitions that have come together ahead of voting on June the 24th have raised some eyebrows.

Two Turkish political parties that are distant from one another ideologically are campaigning side by side. The Saadet Party in on the right and the CHP is a centre-left party.

"Believe me, right and left no longer exist. They're on the same page. Once upon a time, political parties stood for ideas and values," one political analyst says.

TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more on what voters think.

