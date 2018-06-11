South Koreans are divided on generational and political lines about Tuesday’s summit between the North’s leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

Some hope for an end to Cold War confrontation and that the North will eventually give up its nuclear weapons, others are sceptical about Pyongyang’s intentions – and some say they have too many economic problems of their own to pay much attention.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

Older sceptics

Lee Eun-ho (pictured above), a 70-year-old worker, said the North would never give up its nuclear weapons as Kim had “developed them to hold on to power in the first place”.

“I have little expectation from the summit,” he said.

Reunification, he said, would be impossible because four powers – the US, China, Russia and Japan – do not want to see a unified Korea.

Choi Ho-chul, a 73-year-old former bank employee, said he doubts the North would give up nuclear weapons, which he said were a “means to control its population.”

“I bet the North will not abandon nuclear weapons,” he said, adding that the US and its allies should use both “carrots and sticks” to force the North to do so.

Optimists

Lee Hye-ji, a 31-year-old housewife, was “hopeful” about the Trump-Kim meeting, adding she was less interested in denuclearisation than a declaration that the Korean War was over, 65 years after hostilities stopped with a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty.

“This would bring us a step closer to reunification.” she said.

Cho Sung-kwon, a 62-year-old pensioner, added: “It would be a good thing if we stop fighting.”