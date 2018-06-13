Israeli police detained a Turkish citizen at Ben Gurion airport on Monday, before the tourist could fly back to Istanbul, family and local media reported.

Ebru Ozkan, who was visiting occupied Jerusalem with a group of friends, was detained at 4:30 pm local time on her way back to Istanbul, Turkish daily newspaper Yeni Safak reported, adding her whereabouts remain unknown.

Her friends who flew back to Turkey said the Israeli officials asked her if she spoke English, to which she replied 'no', before whisking her away, Yeni Safak reported.

They said they were told Ozkan will be questioned briefly and will fly back to Istanbul in the next flight.

Israeli officials have not confirmed the incident yet.