Macedonia's president said on Wednesday he would not sign off on a historic deal that would change the country's name, the most potentially disruptive reaction so far to the agreement with Greece that has received diverging reactions in both countries.

President Gjorge Ivanov said the agreement, which would rename Macedonia "Republic of North Macedonia," gave too many concessions to Greece.

"My position is final, and I will not yield to any pressure, blackmail or threats. I will not support or sign such a damaging agreement," Gjorge Ivanov told a news conference in Skopje.

The deal reached by the two countries' prime ministers is expected to be signed by their foreign ministers this weekend. After that, Macedonia's parliament would vote on it, and if it is approved, Ivanov's signature would be needed.

If the president refuses to sign, the deal would return to parliament for another vote. Ivanov would have to sign off on the agreement if it passed a second time.

The name dispute, which has prevented Macedonia from joining international institutions such as NATO, has roused strong nationalist sentiments and poisoned the two countries' relations since the Balkan country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Greece argues that the term "Macedonia" implies a claim on the territory and ancient heritage of its own northern province of the same name — the birthplace of ancient warrior king Alexander the Great.

TRT World'sBen Said has more.

Opposition on both sides

The two prime ministers' efforts to forge an agreement face strong dissent, with opponents staging large protests on both sides of the border.

The issue threatened to split Greece's governing coalition, and provoked a rift between Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Ivanov.

New calls were circulating Wednesday on social media for renewed street protests, with opponents on both sides arguing their prime ministers conceded too much to reach the deal. In Macedonia, Zaev has said he will put the deal to a referendum in the fall.

Zaev, accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, visited Ivanov on Wednesday to brief him on the deal. But Ivanov refused to discuss the issue.

"President Ivanov ... left the meeting, refusing to talk about the achievements of this historical agreement," the government said in a statement.

"I think Prime Minister Zaev's most difficult task will be to actually explain the deal, to build political consensus for the implementation and of course the upcoming referendum," said political analyst Petar Arsovski.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also faces opposition at home.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, whose right-wing Independent Greeks party is the coalition partner in Tsipras' government, said he would oppose an agreement in a parliamentary vote.

This would leave the left-wing prime minister dependent on support from political opponents to ratify the deal in parliament.