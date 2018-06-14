Lawmakers in Pope Francis' native Argentina on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to legalise abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Thousands of abortion rights activists cheered and hugged outside the Congress as the lower house Chamber of Deputies passed the bill by 129 votes to 125.

The bill will now go before the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle to become law. Analysts note that more senators have spoken out against the bill than in its favour.

TRT Wold'sMonica Yanakiew has more.

The debate has divided Argentinian society. Though Argentina became the first Latin American country to legalise same-sex marriage in 2010, it remains strongly influenced by the Catholic Church and by the pope, who was formerly the archbishop of Buenos Aires.

"It's the time of women's rights," said Silvia Lospennato, a member of President Mauricio Macri's centre-right coalition.

Lawmakers wrangled through more than 22 hours of emotionally charged debate with nearly all 257 members having their say before the vote was taken, as activists on both sides of the abortion divide kept vigil in the streets outside.

When the result was announced, many anti-abortion protesters in the street hugged each other and wept — while abortion rights activists wildly cheered.

Mayra Mendoza, an MP for the centre-left Front for Victory Party, described the approval as "a debt of democracy."

Sebastian Bragagnolo, from the governing Cambiemos coalition, said "a woman is not entitled to an abortion, she has the right to health. The unborn child is biologically and scientifically a human being."