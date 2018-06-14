The White House on Thursday defended the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their family members detained at the US-Mexico border as a way to deter illegal crossings.

"I can say that it is very biblical to enforce the law," said spokeswoman Sarah Sanders in response to a question about the morality of splitting up families.

"You're a parent! Don't you have any empathy?" cried Brian Karem, a reporter for Playboy Magazine. "They come to the border with nothing, and you throw children in cages."

Sanders chastised him for asking a question out of turn and accused him of trying to get more television air time.

Nearly 1,800 immigrant families were separated at the US-Mexico border from October 2016 through February of this year, according to a senior government official, who agreed to speak only on condition of anonymity.

In May, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a 'zero tolerance' policy in which all those apprehended entering the United States illegally would be criminally charged, which generally leads to children being separated from their parents.

'God has ordained'

Speaking on Thursday in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sessions pointed to a verse in the Book of Romans on obeying the laws of government, saying, "God has ordained them for the purpose of order."

In an unusually tense series of exchanges in the White House briefing room, Sanders blamed Democrats for the policy separating children from parents and wrongly insisted the administration had made no changes increasing the tactics' use.

"The separation of illegal alien families is the product of the same legal loopholes that Democrats refuse to close and these laws are the same that have been on the books for over a decade, and the president is simply enforcing them," she said.