An Italian coast guard ship arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday, carrying migrants rescued by the Aquarius charity-run vessel, which Rome refused to allow to dock a week ago.

The coast guard ship is one of two Italian vessels that took on some of the Aquarius's passengers before escorting it to Spain, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Spain swooped to help the group of mainly sub-Saharan Africans on board the Aquarius last week, offering the charity-run ship a berth 700 nautical miles away after Italy and Malta refused to let it dock.

After Italy's new government used the ship to assert its anti-immigrant credentials, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in office for just over a week, took an opportunity to underline a more liberal stance.

But the plight of the Aquarius has highlighted the European Union's failure to agree on how to manage huge numbers of people fleeing poverty and conflict.

"People are coming to Europe seeking European values, of solidarity and support," Red Cross Secretary General Elhadj As Sy told a news conference in Valencia on Saturday.

"Anything less than that is a betrayal (of) Europe itself."

Pregnant women on Aquarius