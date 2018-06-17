The World Cup rookies from the tournament's smallest nation are suddenly legitimate contenders for the knockout stage.

Two years after reaching the quarterfinals at the European Championship, Iceland earned its first point in its first World Cup match, holding two-time champion Argentina to a surprising 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The round of 16 could be beckoning.

"Ah, you're not going to get me to say that when we play in a group with Nigeria, Croatia and Argentina," said Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, who saved a penalty from Lionel Messi. "You also saw the game tonight. They had a lot of possession. They had more shots than us."

Spoken like a veteran.

They may not be cocky, but after passing one of their first competitive tests against a top-ranked side from outside Europe, the Icelanders aren't short on confidence, either. They know no one wants to play them.

"This is a typical game for us: We defend well, we get the opponent impatient and then, when we attack, we are fast and we have quality," Halldorsson said. "So we are a nightmare to play against and we can beat anybody when we have our day."

You're not likely to get an argument from Messi, who will be dogged by visions of Halldorsson blocking the penalty that could have given Argentina all three points.