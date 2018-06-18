WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bavarians vow resolve in migrant plan showdown with Merkel
Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder wants to back the CSU "master plan" on migration but says the party would let Interior Minister Horst Seehofer decide on its implementation.
Bavarians vow resolve in migrant plan showdown with Merkel
Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speaks to the media before a Christian Social Union (CSU) board meeting in Munich, Germany, on June 18, 2018. / Reuters
June 18, 2018

Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) want to back a plan on Monday to limit immigration at the German border but will leave it up to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to decide how to implement the measure, state premier Markus Soeder said.

By backing the "master plan," the CSU – Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies – would defy her and risk destabilising her three-month-old coalition. But leaving it up to Seehofer, CSU chairman, to decide on implementation could fudge the matter for now.

A showdown over immigration between Merkel and her conservative CSU allies has escalated in the last week but on Sunday there were signs of a possible compromise when Seehofer said the row could be overcome.

Recommended

"An important part of the masterplan is the possibility of turning people back at the border," Soeder told reporters as he arrived for a party presidency meeting in Munich.

"The overwhelming majority of the German population supports this idea and this concept, and that's why we want to provide support today for implementing it," he said. "It will be for the interior minister to decide on implementation."

Leaving it up to Seehofer to decide on how to implement the plan could allow him to strike a compromise deal with Merkel.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'