Hundreds of Afghan peace marchers arrived exhausted in the capital, Kabul, on Monday after spending the fasting month of Ramadan crossing the sun-baked, war-torn country, much of it under Taliban control.

The Helmand Peace Convoy reached the capital on Monday after traveling more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) over nearly 40 days.

The march, believed to be the first of its kind in Afghanistan, emerged from a sit-in protest and began from a hunger strike in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, in the Helmand province.

The protest march began with a group of nine men and picked up supporters during the long journey. They arrived in Kabul after a three-day holiday ceasefire brought rare calm to most of the country.

The marchers, all men, including teachers, students and war victims on crutches and one in a wheelchair, were welcomed along the way by village women carrying the holy Quran, men singing and dancing or offering bread and yoghurt, some in tears.

"I saw and learnt things that I had never thought of before," said Iqbal Khayber, 27, a medical student from Helmand.

Really tired of war

"We met people in areas controlled by the Taliban and in areas under government control - everyone is really tired of war."

The march was triggered by a car bomb in Helmand on March 23 that killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens. No group claimed responsibility.

Khayber said the marchers, varying in number from day to day, would take main roads and some times turn into villages, choosing dangerous areas on purpose to try to confront people's fear.

"We saw people suffering huge pain from the war ... Honestly, my conscience doesn't let me calm down. It hurts me and I ask myself: why we did not start working for peace earlier?"

Before Ramadan, the marchers were walking 30 to 35 kilometres (18 to 20 miles) a day, but during the fasting month, when they could not take food or water during daylight hours, they slowed to 20 to 25 kilometres per day.

In one area of Ghazni province, they were told by the Taliban not to enter an area because it was too dangerous.

"We met Taliban fighters and after an introduction, they told us we shouldn't have come here because the area is planted with bombs and they had planned an attack."