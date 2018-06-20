WORLD
Macedonian parliament ratifies name change deal with Greece
Lawmakers in the 120-member parliament approve bill that renames the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic the Republic of North Macedonia, with 69 votes in favour.
Lawmakers congratulate Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, centre right, and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, centre top, after the parliament ratified a name deal with Greece. / AP
June 20, 2018

The Macedonian parliament formally ratified a landmark name agreement with Greece on Wednesday, paving the way for Skopje's admission to NATO and the opening of accession talks with the European Union.

Last week the foreign ministers of the two countries signed an accord to rename the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic the "Republic of North Macedonia," despite nationalist protests on both sides of their shared border.

In a vote boycotted by 51 opposition deputies, the ruling coalition in Macedonia's 120-seat parliament, led by the Social Democrats of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, approved the agreement.

The main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party boycotted the session.

'Our identity is Macedonian'

Zaev told lawmakers that Skopje and Athens have reached a "dignified and acceptable" agreement for both countries.

"We have not made a gift to anyone," Zaev said during Wednesday's debate. "Our language and identity is Macedonian."

Declaring its independence in 1991, Macedonia avoided the wars that battered some other ex-Yugoslav republics, but Greece refused to accept the country's name, saying it implied territorial claims on the Greek province of Macedonia and amounted to an appropriation of its ancient civilisation.

Recommended

Greece blocked Macedonia's efforts to join the EU and NATO.

'Gates to NATO and the EU' open

Zaev, who with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras oversaw the signing of the deal on Sunday, told parliament that the accord brought Macedonia long-sought international recognition.

"With this solution, we have not only gained another friend and strategic partner ... we have (also) opened the gates to NATO and the EU," Zaev said.

Nationalists in both Greece and Macedonia remain opposed to the deal, which must also be approved by the Greek Parliament. 

Macedonia has to amend its constitution to conform with the provisions of the deal. A referendum is also expected in Macedonia in the autumn.

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov also opposes the accord. 

Under the constitution Ivanov can return it to parliament for reconsideration but not veto it indefinitely. 

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
