BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China says US swinging 'big stick' of unfair trade tactics
The two nations are edging towards a trade fight that analysts say would undermine both their economies and likely slow global growth.
China says US swinging 'big stick' of unfair trade tactics
Shipping containers sit on the the Hong Kong based CSCL East China Sea container ship at the Port of Oakland on June 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. / AFP
June 21, 2018

China has accused the United States of using pressure tactics and blackmail in threatening to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports.

Trump's proposed tariffs would amount to the latest round of punitive steps in an escalating rift between the world's two largest economies.

The two nations are edging towards a trade fight that analysts say would undermine both their economies and likely slow global growth.

"The US is abusing the tariff methods and starting trade wars all around the world," said Gao Feng, spokesman of Chinese Ministry of Commerce at a press conference on Thursday.

"This will seriously damage the world trade order, undermine the interests of trade partners and the interests of its own enterprises and people," Gao said.

The White House has accused China of forcing US companies to share advanced technology with Chinese partners as a condition of doing business there.

Recommended

China denied the accusation, saying the statement "seriously distorted history and reality."

Earlier in a statement the Ministry of Commerce said "If the US becomes irrational and issues this list (of tariffs), China will have no choice but to adopt strong countermeasures of the same amount and quality."

The spokesman declined to elaborate what exactly the countermeasures would be.

Trump has ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in response to Beijing's forced transfer of US technology and alleged intellectual property theft and threatened to impose duties on up to $400 billion more in Chinese goods.

China matched the initial tariffs but hasn't yet imposed more on US exports.

Gao told reporters that China opposes the US "act of extreme pressure and blackmail by swinging the big stick of trade protectionism."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff