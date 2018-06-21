The Taliban killed eight police in two separate attacks in Afghanistan on Thursday, officials said.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of the southern Ghazni province, says six police were killed and four were wounded in an attack on security posts early Thursday.

He says at least seven insurgents were killed in the hours-long gun battle.

In northern Baghlan province, the Taliban killed two police and wounded another three, according to police spokesman Zabiullah Shuja.

The Taliban have not claimed either attack.

Thursday's attacks come a day after the Taliban killed 30 Afghan soldiers and captured a military base in the western province of Badghis, the provincial governor said.

The attack was the Taliban's first major attack since a ceasefire for the Eid al Fitr holiday.

Provincial governor Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai said the Taliban attacked two security posts in the early hours of Wednesday. Abdul Aziz Bek, head of the Badghis provincial council, said one military base was targeted, in the district of Balamerghab.

Fifteen Taliban were killed in other areas of the province overnight Tuesday, he said, adding that the militants prepared their attacks and did reconnaissance of the area during their ceasefire.

Ghani calls for extension of ceasefire

The attacks on Wednesday and Thursday followed a call from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to extend to a year a three-day Eid al Fitr ceasefire with the Taliban.

“I am ready to sit with them [Taliban leadership] in the desert, in the mountains, in the mosque… wherever they want," Ghani said on Tuesday.

The ceasefire ended on Saturday, and it's unclear whether the latest violence will derail efforts for peace.