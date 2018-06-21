WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister says YPG/PKK to leave Syria's Manbij from July 4
On July 4, Turkey and the US endorsed a roadmap, in which the YPG terrorists would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and US forces would jointly maintain security and stability there.
Turkish foreign minister says YPG/PKK to leave Syria's Manbij from July 4
A file photo from April 4 shows a US soldier sitting on an armored vehicle at a newly installed position in Manbij, northern Syria. / AP
June 21, 2018

Militants from the YPG/PKK terror group will begin leaving northern Syria’s Manbij region from July 4, following a month of preparations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

He made the comments in an interview with a private Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk. 

Cavusoglu said the roadmap for a solution in Manbij agreed upon by the US and Turkey is being implemented fully.

Meanwhile, Turkish security sources said militants from the YPG terror group abandoned their positions on the route to Manbij as Turkish and American troops separately patrol the outskirts and Manbij city centre.  

Recommended

The Manbij roadmap was announced after a June 4 meeting in Washington between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city of Manbij and stability in the region.

Should the model prove a success, Turkey has said it would push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'