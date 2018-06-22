WORLD
2 MIN READ
Families desperate to learn fate of men taken by Daesh in Mosul
Even if the fight for the Iraqi city of Mosul is over, the struggle to find the missing men abducted by Daesh after the group seized the city in 2014 continues.
A woman holds up a portrait of a missing relative, who was held captive by Daesh militants, during a demonstration in Mosul’s Al Minassa Square. / AFP
Ever since Mosul was freed from Daesh’s control last July, families have been gathering every Friday in the Iraqi city’s Al Minassa Square. They're desperate to learn about the fate of their husbands and sons.

Dressed in black, bringing children and brandishing photos, some fear their family members will never return. 

Daesh seized Mosul in 2014. The terror group abducted teens and young men from their homes.

The men were Imprisoned or forced to work for Daesh. Some were accused by Iraqi forces of collaborating voluntarily with the group – only to be locked up later. 

The Iraqi judiciary has ruled that it would declare a person seized by Daesh dead, if there was no word from them after two years. 

TRT World's Staci Bivens has more. 

