POLITICS
2 MIN READ
NASA outlines its new plan to detect astroids before they hit Earth
National Near-Earth Object Preparedness and Strategy Action Plan details the steps that NASA and Federal Emergency Management Agency will take to prevent asteroids from hitting Earth.
NASA outlines its new plan to detect astroids before they hit Earth
Florence was the largest asteroid to pass by our planet this close since the NASA programme to detect and track near-Earth asteroids began / Reuters Archive
June 22, 2018

NASA has come up with a plan to protect the Earth from asteroids, in the unlikely event that one were to hit the planet.

Titled National Near-Earth Object Preparedness and Strategy Action Plan, the document details the steps NASA and Federal Emergency Management Agency will take to prevent asteroids hitting Earth, and to prepare the planet should such a catastrophic event take place.

Large asteroids can obliterate life on Earth, but smaller ones may also cause serious damage. The asteroid that hit Tunguska, Russia in 1908, for example, levelled over 1800 square kilometres (700 square miles) of forest, and would have been able to destroy the entire metropolitan New York area. Estimates on the size of the asteroid vary from anything between 60 to 200 metres.

Recommended

The outlined plan involves five main goals. The first involves enhancing detection of near-Earth objects, or asteroids that pass within 45 million kilometres (28 million miles) of Earth's orbit. The second goal is to improve modelling and prediction, to help determine when and where a potential asteroid strike will occur.

The third objective is to come up with new ways to deflect an asteroid, such as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test that's set to be launched in 2021.

Goal four aims to increase international co-operation, while the fifth and final goal calls for the US to come up with an emergency plan should an asteroid ever crash with little to no warning.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report