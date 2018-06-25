WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Sudan's rival leaders set to meet again in Sudan
The heads of state and government met in Ethiopia and agreed that Riek Machar should be free to leave his house arrest in South Africa. The negotiations to end South Sudan's five-year civil war are on-going as two men are set to meet again in Sudan.
South Sudan's rival leaders set to meet again in Sudan
South Sudan's cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomuro addresses a news conference on the South Sudan negotiations in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 22, 2018. / Reuters
June 25, 2018

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has arrived in neighboring Sudan to meet again with rival Riek Machar amid fragile efforts to end their country's five-year civil war.

Sudan's state-run news agency SUNA says Machar arrived Sunday in Khartoum.

The rivals last week met face-to-face for the first time in nearly two years in neighboring Ethiopia, but South Sudan's government rejected the idea of Machar returning again as Kiir's deputy.

War-torn South Sudan's population is in a dire situation with some 60% having been displaced. UNICEF's Tim Irwin explains the situation on the ground as peace talks are underway.

Recommended

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the civil war, which has created Africa's largest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide. One peace attempt failed when Machar fled his vice president post, and the country, amid fresh fighting in the capital, Juba, in July 2016.

Kenya is expected to host another round of talks in the weeks ahead.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'