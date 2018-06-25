Italy's anti-immigration interior minister said on a visit to Libya on Monday he had proposed setting up migrant reception centres at Libya's southern borders to help stanch a flow of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.

Matteo Salvini, whose far right League Party has campaigned to bar migrants fleeing Africa and expel those already in Italy, and has been in a governing coalition since the start of June, did not say in which countries such centres could be located.

"Reception and identification centres should be set up [in or to] the south of Libya," Salvini told reporters after meeting Libyan Interior Minister Abdulsalam Ashour and deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg in the capital Tripoli.

Salvini said such centres would ease pressure on both Libya and Italy. He gave no details, but appears to envisage the centres as a way to process asylum requests outside the EU in order that those deemed not eligible can be quickly sent back to their home countries.

Libya has been the main departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea since routes from Turkey were largely shut following a deal with the European Union in 2016.

Salvini thanked the Libyan coastguard for the "excellent work" in rescuing and intercepting migrants and said the two countries were in "full agreement" over immigration.

Almost all arrive in Italy, though crossings have fallen sharply since last July as smuggling networks were disrupted under heavy Italian pressure and Libya's EU-trained coastguard stepped up interceptions.

Conditions of migrants

However, Maiteeg, part of an internationally recognised government that has struggled to impose its authority on Libya from Tripoli, said that while it was ready to tackle migration, "we completely reject any migrant camps in Libya."

"This is not allowed under Libyan law and regulations."

It was unclear how viable it could be to set up migrant reception centres in the area mentioned by Salvini given general lawlessness in the Sahel desert region and its poorly demarcated borders, making it fertile ground for people smugglers.

Interceptions of migrant-laden boats by Libya's coast guard have surged over the past week.