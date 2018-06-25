Prince William began the first official visit by a British royal to Israel and Palestine on Monday, facing the challenge of navigating deep political and religious divides in the Holy Land, once ruled by Britain.

William, the 36-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second in line to the throne, will see religious sites, honour Holocaust victims and meet Jewish and Arab youths, and Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

A spokesman for the prince, acknowledging the "well-known" and "complex challenges" in the Middle East, said William's tour, like other visits abroad by members of the British royal family, will be non-political.

But tradition and history will mark many of his stops in an area fought over for centuries and once administered by colonial Britain in the final days of its empire.

In Jerusalem, the holy city at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the prince will view its walled Old City from the Mount of Olives during his four-day trip.

William, who flew into Israel from Jordan, will also visit the Church of St Mary Magdalene and the tomb of his great-grandmother, princess Alice, who sheltered a Jewish family in Greece during World War Two.

'Historic visit'

In remarks to legislators on Monday before William's arrival in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We will of course welcome the prince" on "a historic visit," and he paid tribute to princess Alice, as one of the "righteous among the nations" who saved Jewish lives during the Holocaust.

William was not accompanied to the region by his wife, Kate, who gave birth to a son, Louis, in April. The couple have two other children, George, aged four, and Charlotte, two.

The visit comes just after Israel marked its 70th anniversary of independence and amid surges of violence along the Gaza border, including rocket attacks by Palestinian fighters and Israeli air raids.