The non-binding accord signed by rival Libyan factions at the Paris Summit last month cast doubts on the feasibility of securing early elections, making it premature to envisage a path toward stability or any change in the migration situation in lawless Libya.

What’s been presented in the media as a diplomatic breakthrough—more so internationally than locally—Libyan leaders committed to a roadmap to parliamentary and presidential elections in the North African country before the end of the year.

The summit brought four Libyan leaders to the table; Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and chairman of the Presidential Council (PC); eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar; Khaled Al-Mishri, president of the High Council of State (HCS); Aguila Saleh, speaker of Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR). Representatives from around 20 neighboring countries and regional powers involved in the Libya crisis were also in attendance.

The plan was ambitious, and risky, for a country that has been gripped by chaos since the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. A plethora of armed groups and two administrations today vye for power and the UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, has given up trying to implement a 2015 political agreement to form a unity government, instead focusing on holding elections this year.

The latest in several international efforts to bring order out of Libya’s chaos, the French-led initiative started with a conference last year that did not consult powerful local forces and as a result achieved little. It is uncertain whether this new push will differ from the several false outsets since the fall of Gaddafi.

Competing actors

European leaders want to stabilise the country and stop the flow of sub-Saharan Africans to Europe. However it is too soon to anticipate whether the Paris communique will change anything, let alone pacify the oil-rich state that has led to more than 400,000 people being trafficked through to Italian shores.

Italy has the most invested in curbing migration. France, on the other hand, isn't dealing with arrivals from Libya. Both claim to support Libya’s stability, but President Emmanuel Macron's rush to broker an agreement for elections implies that he is ready to “gamble”, as Libya expert Jalel Harchaoui suggested.

France can live with the risks from a failed accord including destabilisation, he continued, whereas Italy genuinely fears Libya’s destabilisation could generate new spikes in migrant numbers crossing the Mediterranean.

Ordinary Libyans will of course bear the brunt of any destabilisation and violence.

On one hand the Italians, Turks, and Qataris (and the Americans to a large extent) believe the constitution comes before elections whereas the French, Egyptians and Emiratis are for elections first.

Some in western Libya suspect that the Macron-led push is an attempt to strengthen Khalifa Haftar as the key power broker in Libya. Haftar, commander of the self-proclaimedLibyan National Army (LNA) in the east, has presented himself to the west as a military strongman who can bring order to the country. He enjoys support from France as well as Egypt, the UAE and Russia.

Notwithstanding his endorsement of the roadmap agreed upon in Paris, the Libyan strongman is expected to continue his often brutal anti-Islamist campaign under the banner of "fighting terrorism". That may well extend from the recent fighting in Derna (embarassingly during the summit) to other cities. The elections will determine if Haftar's brand has appeal beyond Libya’s east.

Many analysts doubt that the Paris initiative to invite four senior figures representing most, although not all, of Libya's rival factions can lead to real progress. Despite French efforts to convene all of the key players, leaders of the powerful militias that control the capital, and of militias in and around Misrata, were absent leaving western Libya under-represented at the talks.