Malaysian police said on Wednesday the total value of jewellery, handbags, watches and other items seized from premises linked to former prime minister Najib Razak totalled nearly $275 million.

Authorities are investigating Najib as part of their probe into how billions of dollars went missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by the former premier.

Since unexpectedly losing a general election to Mahathir Mohamad in May, Najib has been barred from leaving the country, questioned by the anti-graft agency and has had his personal and family houses searched as part of the 1MDB probe.

Amar Singh, head of the police commercial crime division, told a news conference that the retail cost of all the items seized from six properties linked to Najib totalled $224 million-$273 million (900 million ringgit to 1.1 billion ringgit).

"We couldn't do the counting at the premises because the numbers were too huge," Singh said, adding that the seizures were the biggest in Malaysian history.

It took three days, six cash-counting machines and 22 officials from the central bank to count the cash found at the premises, he said, adding the cash totalled $29 million (116.7 million ringgit).