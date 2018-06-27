A bird's nest in an Ottawa park came close to derailing preparations for one of Canada's largest urban outdoor music festivals.

In less than two weeks, an estimated 300,000 music fans are expected to flock to the capital city's riverfront Lebreton Flats neighbourhood for the annual Bluesfest.

Tickets for the July 5 to 15 event, which this year features headliners including Beck, Bryan Adams, the Foo Fighters and Shawn Mendes, have been on sale since February.

Danger of extinction

But a killdeer, named for its penetrating squawk that sounds eerily like "kill deer," has laid four eggs in the area where the main stage is to stand, bringing preparations to an abrupt halt.

Its numbers have halved since the 1970s. The diminutive brown and white birds and their nests are protected under Canada's migratory birds law.

On Tuesday morning, yellow caution tape surrounded the cobblestone pedestrian roundabout where the bird made its nest, while two guards hired by the National Capital Commission kept a round-the-clock watchful eye.

Nearby, construction crews sat idle, waiting for the go-ahead to start setting up the stages, railings, portable washrooms and food and drink kiosks.