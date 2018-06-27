TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister meets Danish counterpart
Cavusoglu is in Copenhagen participating in the international Ukraine Reform Conference where he will also hold bilateral talks with fellow foreign ministers.
Turkish foreign minister meets Danish counterpart
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets with Foreign Minister of Denmark Anders Samuelsen (L) ahead of the 'Ukraine Reform Conference' in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 27, 2018. / AA
June 27, 2018

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen in Copenhagen.

Cavusoglu shared a picture with Samuelsen on Twitter, saying they had discussed the fight against terrorism as well as Turkish-EU relations.

Cavusoglu is in Copenhagen participating in the international Ukraine Reform Conference.

He said the conference is “where Ukraine’s reform process and international community’s support to Ukraine will be reviewed."

Recommended

He added that on the sidelines of the conference, he will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts.

During talks with Samuelsen, Cavusoglu stressed that Danish authorities should not permit any activities of the terrorist PKK or its affiliates to take place on Danish soil.

In its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken more than 40,000 lives, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal