Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen in Copenhagen.

Cavusoglu shared a picture with Samuelsen on Twitter, saying they had discussed the fight against terrorism as well as Turkish-EU relations.

Cavusoglu is in Copenhagen participating in the international Ukraine Reform Conference.

He said the conference is “where Ukraine’s reform process and international community’s support to Ukraine will be reviewed."