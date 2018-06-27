Germany is out of the World Cup, the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated during the group stages.

The four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday, allowing a pair of injury-time goals while knowing a 1-0 victory would have been enough to advance because of the result in the other group match.

Germany ended up last in Group F while Sweden and Mexico advanced to the round of 16.

South Korea was also eliminated despite the victory.

First round elimination

It was the first time Germany has been eliminated in the first round since 1938.

Kim Young-gwon scored the first goal in the third minute of injury time. Originally called out for offside, the goal was then given after video review.