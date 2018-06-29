US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis offered solidarity with Japan on Friday over Japanese abductees being held in North Korea, as he sought to reassure the close US ally that Washington was mindful of its interests during talks with Pyongyang.

Japan's defence establishment was taken aback by the US President Donald Trump's recent decision to halt "expensive" military exercises with South Korea that have long been seen in Tokyo as a deterrent to North Korea's threats.

Alliance stands strong

Trump's June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore also did not appear to resolve Japanese security concerns about a missile programme that Tokyo sees as a direct threat.

But Mattis, the most senior US administration official to visit Japan, reaffirmed the US goal of ending North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He said the US-Japan alliance "stands firm" and undiminished by US-North Korea talks.

"We’re in the midst of very unprecedented negotiations right now with North Korea. But in this dynamic time, the longstanding alliance between Japan and the United States stands firm," Mattis said.

TRT World'sMayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo.

NK abductees

In a sign of that commitment, Mattis, as he met Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera, repeatedly noted Japanese abducted by North Korea to train its spies, even noting a lapel pin worn by Onodera.