Mattis reaffirms alliance with Japan, eases worries on NK talks
US Defence Secretary James Mattis met with his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo and reassured the US's commitment to the countries' partnership as well as the US goal of ending North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
US Secretary of Defense James Mattis is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of their meeting at the Abe's official residence in Tokyo, June 29, 2018. / Reuters
June 29, 2018

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis offered solidarity with Japan on Friday over Japanese abductees being held in North Korea, as he sought to reassure the close US ally that Washington was mindful of its interests during talks with Pyongyang.

Japan's defence establishment was taken aback by the US President Donald Trump's recent decision to halt "expensive" military exercises with South Korea that have long been seen in Tokyo as a deterrent to North Korea's threats.

Alliance stands strong

Trump's June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore also did not appear to resolve Japanese security concerns about a missile programme that Tokyo sees as a direct threat.

But Mattis, the most senior US administration official to visit Japan, reaffirmed the US goal of ending North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He said the US-Japan alliance "stands firm" and undiminished by US-North Korea talks.

"We’re in the midst of very unprecedented negotiations right now with North Korea. But in this dynamic time, the longstanding alliance between Japan and the United States stands firm," Mattis said.

TRT World'sMayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo.

NK abductees

In a sign of that commitment, Mattis, as he met Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera, repeatedly noted Japanese abducted by North Korea to train its spies, even noting a lapel pin worn by Onodera.

"I note with respect the blue lapel pin you wear, and we’re with you," Mattis remarked as he sat down for talks at the defence ministry. He said the abductee issue was "always present in our deliberations."

Japan has been pressing the United States to make the issue of the abductees a priority in its talks with North Korea.

US Ambassador William Hagerty hosted family members of Japanese abductees at his residence in Tokyo in April and regularly wears the pin and Trump raised the matter in Singapore.

Japan, which may seek direct talks with North Korea to discuss the return of any remaining abductees kidnapped during the 1970s and 1980s, has said it will not provide any economic aid to Pyongyang until the issue is resolved and normal diplomatic relations have been established.

Halting 'war games'

Mattis, who is on the last stop of a week-long trip to Asia, offered similar reassurances about the US alliance with South Korea during a stop in Seoul on Thursday.

He assured the South Korean government of an “ironclad” commitment to its security, including keeping US troop levels there of around 28,500 soldiers.

In Seoul and Toyko, he also defended Trump’s decision to halt “war games,” saying it would help diplomats negotiate.

"This decision was taken to create space for our diplomats to negotiate strongly and increasing the prospects for a peaceful solution on the peninsula," he said.

"At the same time, we maintain a strong collaborative defensive stance to ensure our diplomats continue to negotiate from a position of unquestioned strength."

Japan, which hosts some 50,000 US military personnel, including the biggest overseas concentration of US Marines and a US Navy carrier strike group, relies on Washington for its defence. 

SOURCE:Reuters
