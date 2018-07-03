Beate Zschaepe, a suspected neo-Nazi gang member on trial for involvement in the murders of 10 people, told a German court on Tuesday that she had left behind any right-wing ideology.

Prosecutors say Zschaepe was part of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), whose members killed eight Turks, a Greek and a German policewoman over seven years from 2000.

Judges will give a verdict on July 11, the court said on Tuesday, ending a trial that has taken more than five years to complete.

In her closing statement, Zschaepe, 43, said of her neo-Nazi beliefs that "this chapter is closed."