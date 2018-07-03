French prosecutors said on Tuesday that they would appeal a court ruling clearing Franco-American art dynasty heir Guy Wildenstein of massive tax fraud.

The ruling last week was the second setback for prosecutors in a case sparked by inheritance battles that has gripped high-society watchers.

The state accuses Wildenstein of concealing art treasures and properties worth hundreds of millions of euros from tax authorities.

But an appeals court last week said the alleged fraud fell outside the statute of limitations.

On Tuesday, the Paris prosecutor's office said it would not let the matter rest there and would pursue the case at the Cour de Cassation, France's court of final appeal.

Art dynasty

Wildenstein, 72, is the heir of three generations of wealthy art dealers and thoroughbred racehorse breeders.