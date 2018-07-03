WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jordan refuses to open its border for fleeing Syrians
After UN refugee agency calls on Jordan to let Syrians in, Jordan's army says the border will remain closed and displaced Syrians are being provided with humanitarian aid.
Jordan refuses to open its border for fleeing Syrians
A displaced Syrian boy from Daraa province fleeing shelling by pro-regime forces is seen in a makeshift camp waiting to cross the Jordanian border, near the town of Nasib in southern Syria on July 2, 2018. / AFP
July 3, 2018

Jordan's army said on Tuesday the kingdom's border with Syria would remain closed, even as tens of thousands of Syrians fled a regime offensive towards the frontier.

The commander of the kingdom's northern military region, General Khaled al Massaid said that authorities feared the presence of "infiltrators among the displaced."

Around 95,000 Syrians have arrived in the border region "as a result of the latest military operations," he said.

'Very cautious'

Syrian regime forces backed by Russian air power launched an offensive on June 19 to recapture the country's southern Daraa region along the border with Jordan. 

"The borders are closed and the army is being very cautious with the displaced, fearing the presence of ...  infiltrators with weapons and disguised as women," said the general.

Recommended

The United Nations said on Monday the number of Syrians displaced by the onslaught had already exceeded 270,000, with 70,000 people seeking shelter along the border. 

Massaid said 86 trucks had crossed the frontier over the past three days to deliver food and drinking water to the displaced. Jordan's army has been distributing humanitarian aid and providing medical treatment at three points along the border, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Liz Throssel urged Jordan to open its border to the "thousands of refugees stranded without adequate shelter."

"We urge all parties to the conflict to protect civilians in southwestern Syria, and to protect those attempting to flee," she said. 

Jordan said on June 24 that it would be unable to host a new wave of Syrian refugees and that its northern border would remain closed.

Some 650,000 Syrian refugees have registered with the United Nations in Jordan since fleeing their country's seven-year war, which started with anti-regime protests in 2011. 

Amman estimates the actual number is closer to 1.3 million people and says it has already spent more than $10 billion hosting them. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'