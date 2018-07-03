A migrant policy deal struck by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to save her government ran into a snag on Tuesday when her junior coalition partners, the Social Democrats (SPD), withheld their immediate consent, saying they needed to scrutinise the compromise.

Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their long-time Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) allies agreed on Monday to set up special transit zones at the border with Austria, where migrants already registered in other EU countries would be held. They would then be sent back to the countries where they had registered first.

A relieved-looking Merkel, who has been in power since 2005, emerged from the late-night negotiations hailing a "very good compromise" that would "control" new arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers while upholding EU co-operation and values.

The plan appeared to settle a dispute between the two conservative parties that had threatened Merkel's three-month-old government.

However, criticism from Vienna and the SPD, threatened to throw a spanner in the works just as Germany hoped to emerge from a crippling weeks-long political standstill.

If the agreement reached on Monday evening is approved by the German government as a whole, "we will be obliged to take measures to avoid disadvantages for Austria and its people," the right-wing Austrian government said in a statement.

It added it would be "ready to take measures to protect our southern borders in particular," those with Italy and Slovenia.

The remarks raised the spectre of a domino effect in Europe, with member states taking increasingly restrictive measures to shut out refugees.

Under the pact both sides hailed as a victory, Merkel and CSU head and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer agreed to tighten border controls and set up closed "transit centres" to allow the speedy processing of asylum seekers and the repatriation of those who are rejected.

They said they would either be sent back to EU countries that previously registered them or, in case arrival countries reject this – likely including frontline state Italy – be sent back to Austria, pending a now questionable agreement with Vienna.

But doubts were voiced quickly by other parties and groups, accusing Merkel of bidding a final farewell to her welcoming stance toward asylum seekers taken at the height of the influx in 2015.

Refugee support group Pro Asyl slammed what it labelled "detention centres in no-man's land" and charged that German power politics were being played out "on the backs of those in need of protection."

Annalena Baerbock of the opposition Greens party spoke of "internment camps," accusing the conservatives of "bidding goodbye to our country's moral compass." She urged the SPD to reject the plan.

Merkel needs not only backing from the Social Democrats, who rejected a similar plan three years ago, but European Union states must also agree to take migrants back.

Bilateral deals

SDP leader Andrea Nahles said the plan was worthless without bilateral deals with countries such as Italy and Austria.

"We have many open questions," said Nahles, whose lawmakers are discussing the deal on Tuesday. Securing the consent of other EU countries was crucial, she said, adding, "That's why I consider the deal for now as an uncovered cheque."

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker was upbeat. "I have not studied it in detail but at first glance – and I have asked the legal services to look at it – it seems to me to be in line with the law," he told a news conference in Strasbourg.