Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in for the first time under new executive system on July 9, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday, citing presidential sources.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 1300 GMT (4pm local time) in the country's parliament in the capital Ankara, it reported.

Later, a ceremony will be held at the presidential complex to mark the country's transition to the presidential system of government.

Post-election changes

The June 24 elections marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes, following a referendum on the issue last year.