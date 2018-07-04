Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is in Vienna, where the country's nuclear agreement with world powers was drawn up three years ago, to promote the deal's survival after the United States withdrew.

Rouhani was meeting Austrian leaders on Wednesday following a visit to neutral Switzerland, which also hosted negotiations on the deal under which Iran agreed to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

He said after meeting his Austrian counterpart that "we will not leave the (agreement), on condition that we can benefit from it."