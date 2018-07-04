Russian air strikes against the opposition and rebel groups in southwest Syria resumed on Wednesday, residents and a war monitor said, after the Free Syrian Army (FSA) said ceasefire talks had failed.

The air strikes targeted the towns of Tafas, northwest of the provincial capital Daraa, and Saida, to its east, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad is waging a campaign in the southwest with Russian air support to recapture the region from opposition and rebels and has seized a large chunk of their territory.

Russian air strikes paused on Saturday evening, the Observatory said. The Observatory, along with residents and rebels in Saida, said barrel bombs were also dropped on Saida on Wednesday evening.

Fighters have been negotiating with Russia since Saturday over a deal to end fighting by accepting the return of regime rule and giving up heavy weapons, but they have not been able to agree to the terms.

"The talks with the Russian enemy in Bosra al Sham have failed because of their insistence on handing over heavy weapons," Abu Shaima, a spokesman of the central operations room representing the main Free Syrian Army factions negotiating with the Russians said.

Another opposition spokesman Ibrahim al Jabawi said the talks did not reach any conclusion.

Russia wanted heavy weapons handed over in one go. The opposition wanted to surrender them in stages after tens of thousands of displaced people returned home, he said.