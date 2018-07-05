German Chancellor Angela Merkel clashed with her Hungarian counterpart over the responsibilities Europe had towards refugees seeking sanctuary on the continent in a tense press conference marked by unusually passionate disagreements.

"We must never forget this is about people; it's about people who come to us and that has something to do with Europe's basic message: humanity," she said at a joint news conference after receiving Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin.

"I believe the soul of Europe is humanity, and if we want to retain this soul and play a role in Europe with these values then Europe can't simply decouple from the need and suffering."