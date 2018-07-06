US tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports took effect as a deadline passed on Friday, and with Beijing having vowed to respond immediately in kind, as the two biggest economies headed on a risky path toward a full-blown trade war.

Washington increased tariffs as a first step in what could become an accelerating series of tariffs in the coming weeks.

China's said it was "forced to make a necessary counterattack" to a US tariff hike on Chinese goods but gave no immediate details of possible retaliation.

'Trade bullying'

The commerce ministry on Friday criticised Washington for "trade bullying" following the tariff hike that took effect at noon Beijing time in a spiraling dispute over technology policy that companies worry could chill global economic growth.

A ministry statement said, "the Chinese side promised not to fire the first shot, but to defend the core interests of the country and people, it is forced to make a necessary counterattack."

Beijing earlier released a list of American goods targeted for possible tariff hikes including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

TRT World spoke to Patrick Fok in Hong Kong for more details.

Trump warns of additional tariffs