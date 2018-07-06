Turkey hosted an international consultation meeting on the Rohingya crisis with a focus on the challenges of improving living conditions for refugees in Ankara on Friday.

Delivering the opening speech at the conference, Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin said the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar's Rakhine state and Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar remains ongoing despite all the efforts that have been made.

Yalcin reiterated Turkey's gratitude to the Bangladeshi government for preventing a catastrophic humanitarian situation by opening its borders. However, he said all the efforts were still not enough.

Since August 25, 2017, some 750,000 Rohingya, mostly children and women, have fled to bordering Bangladesh after Myanmar forces began a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to Amnesty International.

At least 9,400 Rohingya were killed in Myanmar's Rakhine state from August 25 to September 24, 2017, according to Doctors Without Borders.

Deaths

In a recently published report, the humanitarian group said the deaths of 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.