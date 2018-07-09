Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Monday he had resigned to stop Prime Minister Theresa May from handing too much power to the European Union, increasing the pressure on the British leader struggling to overcome Brexit divisions.

Davis, who campaigned for Brexit in Britain's 2016 referendum, told BBC radio that a hard-won agreement with her cabinet team of ministers had given "too much away, too easily" to EU negotiators, who, he feared, would simply ask for more.

His late-night resignation, followed by at least one other minister in the Brexit department, is a blow to May, who was momentarily buoyed on Friday after seemingly thrashing out a deal to keep the closest possible trading ties with her cabinet to support her plans to leave the EU.

It raises questions over whether she can sell her plan to Britain's equally divided parliament and may embolden those wanting to unseat her.

'...they will demand some more'

The resignation may also further complicate an already fraught Brexit, with less than nine months before Britain leaves and just over three before the EU says it wants a deal that will mark Britain's biggest foreign and trade policy shift in decades.

But the pound rose, with traders saying the compromise plan made a "soft Brexit" more likely.

"My fear is they will take what we have offered already and then demand some more. That has been their practice throughout the last year and I fear, in fact, if anything, this is just the start," Davis said.

"It seems to me we are giving too much away, too easily, and that is a dangerous strategy at this time."

'A reluctant conscript'