British Prime Minister Theresa May met with her shaken-up Cabinet on Tuesday as she tried to restore government unity after the resignations of two top ministers over Brexit.

May has spent the past few days fighting for her political life as first Brexit Secretary David Davis and then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit, saying May's plans for future relations with the European Union did not live up to their idea of Brexit.

May, who has tried to keep calm and carry on, said in a tweet that it was a "productive Cabinet meeting" and that she was "looking forward to a busy week."

The resignations rocked May in a week that includes a NATO summit starting Wednesday and a UK visit by US President Donald Trump from Thursday.

The trans-Atlantic relationship has had some awkward moments since Trump's election.

He has criticised May over her response to terrorism and approach to Brexit, and infuriated many in Britain when he retweeted a far-right group.

Asked Tuesday whether May should be replaced as prime minister, Trump said it was "up to the people, not up to me."

"I get along with her very well, I have a very good relationship," he said.

He was enthusiastic about Johnson, calling him "a friend of mine."

"He's been very, very nice to me, very supportive," Trump said.

Johnson quit Monday with an incendiary letter accusing May of killing "the Brexit dream" and flying "white flags" of surrender in negotiations with the European Union.