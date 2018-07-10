President Donald Trump will likely declare US support forNATO’s mutual defense doctrine while pressing for increased spending commitments from NATOallies at a high-stakes summit in Brussels, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Trump arrived in Brussels on Tuesday night for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable day of talks on Wednesday with North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders given his volatile attitude toward allies he believes are not contributing enough to the collective defense.

He spent hours on Air Force One on the flight to Brussels debating with aides how to cajole NATOallies into contributing more defense spending to the alliance, the official said.

Shortly before landing, Trump fired off a tweet expressing his frustration.

"Many countries in NATO, which we are expected to defend, are not only short of their current commitment of 2% (which is low), but are also delinquent for many years in payments that have not been made. Will they reimburse the US?" he said in one tweet.

Under a 2014 agreement, each member state is required to boost military spending to 2 percent of its gross domestic product by 2024. But NATO diplomats say only two-thirds of the 28 allies, excluding the United States, have a realistic plan to hit that level by then. The United States spent 3.57 percent of GDP on defense in 2017.

Still, the administration official said, Trump would likely reiterate US support for the NATO treaty's Article 5, a provision that means an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all of them.

Trump alarmed allies during a visit to Brussels last year when he did not specifically mention US backing for Article 5, but aides said later that US support was assumed and did not have to be mentioned.