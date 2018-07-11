TÜRKİYE
German court finds neo-Nazi guilty of 10 killings
Beate Zschaepe was sentenced to life in prison. Zschaepe co-founded the National Socialist Underground, which pursued an ideology of white racial supremacy by targeting migrants, mostly of Turkish origin. Turkey has criticised the verdict.
Defendant Beate Zschaepe (L) and her lawyer Mathias Grasel (R) arrive at the court hearing her case in Munich, Germany, on July 3, 2018. / AFP
July 11, 2018

A Munich court has found the main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi trial guilty of murder over the killing of 10 people, most of them migrants gunned down between 2000 and 2007 in a case that shocked Germany.

The ten killed were eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek and a German policewoman.

Judges on Wednesday sentenced Zschaepe to life in prison for her role in the murders.

TRT World’sAssed Baig reports from Munich. 

The 43-year-old was arrested in 2011, shortly after her two accomplices were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Together with the men, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, she had formed the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which pursued an ideology of white racial supremacy by targeting migrants, mostly of Turkish origin.

Assed Baig has more for TRT World from Munich.

Turkey criticises NSU verdict

Turkey has criticised the German court's verdict, saying it had failed to reveal the full dimensions of the case, including "the affiliation of the deep state and intelligence."

"Unfortunately the verdict given today did not reveal the background of the NSU murders, and the full scope of dimensions in the affiliation between the deep state and intelligence went unrevealed, as the real criminals remain in the dark," said a foreign ministry statement.

"Thus, the verdict is unsatisfying in the interests of justice and lacking in relieving the public conscience," it added.

Critics say trial did not dig deep enough

The police throughout much of the investigation blamed the Turkish community in Germany for the murders of its members, alleging non-existent criminal links.

Now that the trial of Beate Zschaepe is over, those false accusations may have been silenced.

But the silence of the German intelligence service and their failure to investigate alleged links between the security apparatus and neo-Nazis only raise more questions.

TRT World'sAssed Baig again:

SOURCE:AP
