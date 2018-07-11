There’s something quite odd happening in Lebanon. A weak caretaker government is ploughing ahead with the only policy objective which both sides of Lebanon’s leaders can agree on: the return of Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

This flies in the face of the wishes of UN agencies in Lebanon who would rather the refugees stayed in the country, which has thrown a rather marauding spotlight over the credibility and integrity of the role of the UN itself.

The president’s son-in-law Gebran Bassil, angered by the UN’s resistance to comply with the host country’s demands, recently ordered that all foreign UN workers would no longer have their residency permits renewed lunging himself at the jugular of the two big agencies UNHCR and UNICEF.

The decision for Bassil to work with the Syrian government and start repatriating Syrian refugees comes after months of complaints from Lebanon’s leaders that Lebanon needed much more money for their presence to no longer be deemed detrimental to the economy.

Barely an opportunity passed by the country’s prime minister, Saad Hariri to have a photo op with an EU figure or for Hezbollah-aligned leaders pointing out that the country can no longer take the strain.

Indeed, in recent days, even Hezbollah an ally of Assad, has had to be called in to put the contentious dossier in order and get the process started. It was a message to the UN agencies here: “you might be able to drag your feet with Lebanon’s government, but for sure you’re not going to mess around with us”.

The Syrian refugee repatriation is slow and so far has only amounted to a few hundred. But the initiative is hugely embarrassing for the UN and will be a milestone for many who will be tempted to use the Lebanon fandango to ask ‘what is the point of the UN?’

A culture of zero accountability

In Lebanon’s case both the UNHCR and UNICEF have failed spectacularly to justify their presence for over five years. They administer an $8 billion annual budget to protect almost a million registered refugees, but at what cost to Lebanon? Is there another more devious and dubious reason why they refuse to comply with what Lebanon wants?

Or is it just that the UN’s senior people in those two agencies don’t want to appear to be the architects of a failed project?

The Lebanon case may well have helped over a million refugees fleeing the war in Syria, but it failed to compensate Lebanon for the impact on its economy.

Just before 2011, Lebanon had 8-10 percent growth and was looking forward to tourism and foreign investment flows. These days, Lebanon’s economy has almost sunk to that of war-torn Syria with now this tiny country close to falling into the abyss of being an IMF basket-case economy.

The next time hundreds of thousands of people flee a war from one country to a neighbouring one, the host country will say ‘no way we want the UN to administers a refugee program, not after the Lebanon case’.

Lebanon’s government saw the UN as just another militia feeding itself.

Something had to give. And you can’t say the Lebanese elite weren’t patient. They did the walk-n-talk for long enough but all they got in return was an $11 billion aid rescue package with a long list of conditions. No one believes that Lebanon has any chance of rebuilding its economy with a million refugees still here and both the UN and the West had their chance to put more money into its failing economy, but didn’t.

That’s where we’re at.

Perhaps if the UN ran its two main agencies in Lebanon with more accountability and employed better people, the Lebanese government would have seen it as a valued partner to state building rather than just one more corrupt confessional group draining money from the coffers and giving nothing back.

In fact, I believe it is UN corruption which has brought about this crisis.

In my own investigations in recent years I have seen first hand how these two agencies behave like benevolent lords of poverty, giving jobs to their friends, presiding over hundreds of NGOs which plunder and loot the money given to them, while the top officials in Beirut live the high life.