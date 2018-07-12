Turkish national Ebru Ozkan was released on Wednesday pending trial after an Israeli military court decided to grant her conditional release.

Ozkan's lawyer, Omar Khamaysa, said she had left Hasharon prison near Netanya city accompanied by officials of Turkey's embassy in Tel Aviv.

Ozkan, 27, appeared at a hearing earlier in the day at the Ofer military court in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday, the court ruled to release Ozkan on bail set at $4,110 (15,000 Israeli shekels). Prosecutors lodged an objection, but it was dismissed by the court.

Ozkan is forbidden to leave the country and her passport has been confiscated by Israeli police.

Objection to arrest

Ankara, meanwhile, has registered its objection to Ozkan's arrest, vowing to take appropriate steps in response.