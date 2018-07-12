Several media activists and citizen journalists based in southwestern Syria have appealed for help so that they can leave the region as it is on the verge of falling into the hands of regime forces.

The appeal on Wednesday came as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued a statement saying that at least 70 Syrian journalists are "trapped" in the country's southwest, where regime forces have been on the offensive for the past three weeks.

The opposition media activists say they fear for their lives if captured by regime troops, adding that some citizen journalists went missing after Syrian forces took the eastern suburbs of the capital, Damascus, earlier this year and that their fate remains unknown.

Since June 19, regime forces have captured most of southwestern Daraa province and control much of the border with Jordan. That has left most of the remaining citizen journalists trapped in nearby Quneitra province, along the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"We want to be evacuated from Quneitra to Turkey or any other place in the world," said Quneitra-based citizen journalist Jalal al Ahmad.

Al Ahmad and two other citizen journalists said the Russia-brokered deals to evacuate Syrian rebels and their families from the region do not include media activists.

"No one has discussed the fate of journalists so far," Ahmad said, adding that many fear death under torture in the hands of Syrian troops after they take the area. "We have received death threats over the phone and through Facebook."

Another citizen journalist who goes by the name of Maher Hariri said that they were under siege and "want someone to save our lives. We want to go to any place that is safe."