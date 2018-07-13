Four police officers and a protester were killed on Thursday in a confrontation in Nicaragua, where violent unrest has left over 260 people dead in three months amid anti-government demonstrations.

The rise in death toll comes even before a fresh wave of protests and strikes are expected to start on Friday.

"Five people died in a confrontation in Morrito, of whom four were police officers and one a protestor," Vilma Nunez, president of the Nicaraguan Center of Human Rights (CENIDH), said.

More than two months of demonstrations over demands for the resignation of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega amid the bloodiest protests in the Central American nation since its civil war ended in 1990.

Thursday's face-off took place where a march passed near a police command in Morrito in the Rio San Juan department in southeastern Nicaragua, during a day of demonstrations in the crisis-stricken country called by the opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy.

Movement leader Francisca Ramirez, said the protesters, some of whom were armed, were "attacked by agents and paramilitaries," and responded with gunfire.