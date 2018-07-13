China's exports unexpectedly accelerated in June and its trade surplus with the United States hit a record high in a positive sign for the economy, though the overall result looks set to keep a bitter trade dispute with Washington on the boil for a while longer.

Growth in imports for June showed a moderate slowdown from May, official data showed on Friday.

The data came after the administration of US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in its trade dispute with China on Tuesday, saying it would slap 10 percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, including numerous consumer items.

Firing the first shots in a trade war that has rattled financial markets and raised risks to the global economy, Washington last week imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, drawing rapid retaliatory duties by Beijing on the same amount of US exports to China.

June exports up 11.3 pc

China's June exports rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier, beating forecasts for a 10 percent increase according to the latest Reuters poll of 39 analysts, and down from a 12.6 percent gain in May.

After a strong start to the year, growth in China's exports has moderated recently, and is expected to face more pressure from the initial round of US tariffs. Both official and private business surveys reported softer export orders last month as the trade row deepens.

China's foreign trade faces risks of slowing in the second half of the year, General Administration of Customs spokesman Huang Songping told a news conference, though he said Beijing was capable of handling challenges.

Analysts expect shipments growth to slow in the second half of the year, putting more strain on an economy already feeling the pinch from a multi-year debt battle that has driven up corporate borrowing costs.

Fears among investors

Investors fear a prolonged trade battle with the US could harm business confidence and investment, disrupting global supply chains and harming growth in China and the rest of the world.

China's commerce ministry confirmed last month that Chinese exporters were front-loading shipments to the US to get ahead of expected tariffs – a situation that could exacerbate any slowdown in shipments toward the year-end.