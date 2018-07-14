Palestinian president on Saturday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Palestinians are "resisting attempts" by the US to impose decisions on Middle East crisis, during discussion on the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Russian state media said.

"We are resisting attempts by the Americans to impose their decisions on the most sensitive problems of Palestine," Russian news agencies quoted President Mahmoud Abbas as saying.

Abbas was in Moscow to meet Putin, just days after the Russian leader hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abbas told the Russian leader of his concerns over US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to move the country's embassy to Jerusalem, as well as Israeli settlement activity.

"This really is a very sensitive problem for Palestine," Abbas told Putin.

"We feel danger and the thousands of people who live in the region, as I mentioned, don't sleep for days and nights so that the Israeli government cannot fulfill its goal."

Russia complemented for World Cup

Abbas also complimented the Russian leader for Russia's successful organisation of the football World Cup, putting the success down to the efforts of the Russian government.